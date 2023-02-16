Punjab Intelligence HQ attack: NIA declares Rs 15 lakh reward for terrorist

-
ALSO READ
Phulwari Sharif case: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Bihar
NIA announces Rs 25 lakh reward for information on gangster Dawood Ibrahim
Special court of NIA in Kerala's Ernakulam convicts ISIS terrorist
NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist carrying reward of Rs 5 lakh from Delhi
NIA files charge sheet against Jamaat-Ul-Mujahideen members in terror case
-
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday declared a cash reward of Rs 15 lakh on the head of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa, a prime accused in connection with the rocket launcher attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali in May last year.
Deepak Ranga, who had shot the rocket, was arrested by the NIA in January last week from UP's Gorakhpur.
Ranga is a close associate of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Landa and Pakistan based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda.
The rocket was powerful but it rebounded after hitting the wall and no one suffered injuries nor it could damage the building. However, the incident had sent a panic wave in the state.
The NIA had registered a case suo moto on September 20, 2022 after it emerged that that terrorist outfits and terror elements based abroad were operating in tandem with leaders and members of organised criminal gangs operating in northern States of the country to commit targeted killings and violent criminal acts. It had also emerged that the terror-gangster-drug smuggler network was also engaged in smuggling terrorist hardware, such as arms, ammunition explosives, IEDs etc across border.
--IANS
atk/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 07:50 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU