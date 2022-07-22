Thane records 165 new Covid-19 infections; active case tally at 1,018

With the addition of 165 positive cases, the infection tally in Maharashtra's district has increased to 7,33,112, a health official said on Friday.

There are now 1,018 active cases in the district, he said.

With the death of one patient during the day, the toll rose to 11,924, while the count of recoveries reached 7,21,106, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)