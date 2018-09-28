10 unions to call for 2-day nationwide strike on Jan 8 over BJP's policies

As many as 10 have decided to call a two-day countrywide general from January 8 to protest the BJP government's "anti-people and anti-worker policies", AITUC General Secretary said.

The decision for the was announced at the Convention of Workers in New Delhi on Friday, which was attended by workers affiliated to all major barring the RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.

The express serious concern over the "deteriorating" economy due to the Centre's "pro-corporate, anti-national, anti-people and anti-worker policies", (AITUC) General Secretary said.



She also appealed to members of all trade unions to oppose the BJP in the next year.

"To weaken the working class and the labour movement in the country, the Narendra Modi government has adopted policies which ultimately hurt the common man. The government's policies are pro-capitalist. We have to ensure the BJP's defeat in 2019 general elections," Kaur said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Trade Union Congress (INTUC) President Sanjeeva Reddy alleged that the Central government not only refused to respond to the just and genuine demands of the of the working class, but has suppressing the rights of workers, employees and trade unions.