Trump looks forward to visiting India to reflect on ties: US official

looks forward to visiting India to reflect on the "amazingly positive" trajectory in India-US relationship, a top Trump Administration official said Friday.

Prime Minister has invited Trump to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations next year.

"President Trump does look forward to visiting India again to reflect on what has been an amazingly positive trajectory in our relationship," for the told PTI here in response to a question on when would the be able to make a visit to India.

Wells added that she does not have further details as to when the President's trip to India will take place.

"I love India, give my regards to my friend PM (Narendra) Modi," Trump had told External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday as they exchanged pleasantries during a high-level event on counter-narcotics.

Modi has met Trump at least twice in the past year the first during a bilateral visit to Washington and then once on the margins of a summit in Manila.