13 lose eyesight after cataract operation in Bihar's Muzaffarpur hospital

A total of 13 people so far have lost their eyesight following cataract surgery at a local eye hospital in Muzaffarpur, District civil surgeon Dr Vinay Kumar Sharma said on Wednesday.
Four people reported on Wednesday that they lost vision in their eyes while at least nine people had reported losing their eyesight on Tuesday, the official said.
As per yesterday's information, four patients who had undergone cataract surgery at the hospital had got their eyes removed after developing pain in their eyes post the operation, the District civil surgeon said.
Three of these patients have been admitted at Shrikrishna Medical College and Hospital, Muzaffarpur, Dr Sharma said.
"A sample from the Operation Theatre has been sent for culture of the liquid used to clean eyes. We have asked for BST (details) of the operation, information about the doctor panel and the patients who got treated. Meanwhile, the Operation theatre has been sealed, he added.
No such incident has been reported from elsewhere in the state.
On Tuesday, at least nine people in Muzaffarpur lost their eyesight after they were operated on for cataracts at a local hospital, the district civil surgeon said.
The eye hospital had set up a cataract camp in which on November 22 many people from nearby areas who arrived to attend the camp were operated upon. At least 25 people who had undergone cataract operations there complained of pain in their eyes and contacted the hospital, after which the eyes of almost half a dozen people were extracted.
The civil surgeon constituted a special team to investigate the matter. The team is expected to submit its report within three days.
