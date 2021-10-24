Pakistan reports 591 new Covid cases and 18 more deaths in past 24 hours

-
Pakistan reported 591 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.
The country's number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,268,536, according to the NCOC, the department leading Pakistan's campaign against the pandemic.
Another 18 people lost their lives due to the coronavirus over the last 24 hours in the country, taking the overall death toll to 28,377, according to the NCOC, adding that 1,614 are in critical condition.
During the previous 24 hours, 737 patients recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,216,242, said the NCOC.
The southern Sindh province is the worst-affected region by the pandemic with 467,425 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 438,989 cases.
