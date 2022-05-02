PM Modi, Chancellor Scholz interact with top business executives

-
ALSO READ
India, Germany made significant progress over last few years: PM Modi
India's needs connected to countries involved in war; on peace's side: Modi
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality net profit at Rs 14.83 crore in Dec quarter
PM Modi likely to attend all-party meet on Sunday ahead of winter session
China to attend Pak Troika Plus meet after skipping India's Afghan dialogue
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz interacted with top executives from German and Indian companies to strengthen the economic and commercial partnership between the two countries.
"Building on our business ties. PM @narendramodi and @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz interact with top executives from German and Indian companies. Discuss ways to further the vigour and vitality of the Indo-German economic and commercial partnership," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.
This meeting was held after the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations which were co-chaired by PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz.
The Prime Minister said the Inter-Governmental Consultations were productive.
"The 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations were productive. Chancellor Scholz and I, along with Ministers, officials from Germany and India discussed ways to boost cooperation in areas like sustainable development, mobility, economic growth and more," PM Modi said in a tweet.
In a joint statement, both governments welcomed active people-to-people exchanges including among students, academia and the professional workforce.
Both sides agreed to support each other's efforts to expand the internationalisation of their higher education systems, to interlink further the innovation and research landscapes of both countries, and to strengthen dual structures for vocational education and training.
Germany and India also expressed their satisfaction at the growing exchanges between the two countries in the field of education and skill development. They also expressed their appreciation for setting up digital preparatory courses to enable selected Indian students to pursue undergraduate courses in German Universities.
PM Modi today also held a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Scholz. This was their first engagement since Chancellor Scholz assumed office in December 2021.
Discussions covered key areas of bilateral cooperation under the overall strategic partnership, as well as regional and global developments.
PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Denmark on Tuesday to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries. He will also make a stopover in Paris on Wednesday and meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU