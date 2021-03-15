15,051 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 48 deaths

-
Maharashtra reported 15,051 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the state's caseload to 23,29,464, while 48 fatalities took the death toll to 52,909, the health department said.
As many as 10,671 coronavirus patients were discharged, taking the rally of recoveries to 21,44,743.
With 92,363 coronavirus tests conducted during the day, the total number of samples tested went up to 1,76,09,248.
There are 1,30,547active cases in the state.
The recovery rate is 92.07 per cent while the case fatality rate is 2.27 percent.
Currently 6,23,121 people are in home quarantine and 6,114 in institutional quarantine.
Mumbai city reported 1,713 new cases of infection, Pune city 1,122, Aurangabad city 657, Nagpur city 2,094, Nashik city 671.
Weeklong lockdown started in Nagpur district.
Mumbai division reported 3,047 new cases during the day, Nashik division reported 2,939, Pune division 2,486, Aurangabad division1,144, Akola division 1,390, Nagpur division 3,067, Latur division 891, Kolhapur division 87.
Of 48 deaths, 27 occurred in the last 48 hours and the rest before that.
Eight deaths were reported in Mumbai division including four in Mumbai city, three deaths were reported in Nashik division, five in Pune division, eight in Akola division and 13 in Nagpur division.
COVID-19 figures of Maharashtra: Total cases 23,29,464, New cases 15,051, Death toll 52,909 Recoveries 21,44,743, Active cases 1,30,547, Total tests 1,76,09,248.
