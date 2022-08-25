2 more earthquakes hit J&K in 1 hour; no loss of life or property reported

Two earthquakes, of magnitudes 4.1 and 3.2, hit late on Wednesday night but no loss of live or damage to property was reported, officials said.

The epicentre of the quakes was 62 kilometers northeast of Katra area in Jammu region at a depth of 5 kilometers, they said.

On Tuesday, six earthquakes jolted but there was no report of loss of life or damage to any property. The quakes hit Katra, Doda, Udhampur and Kishtwar districts of .

