21,119 fresh Covid-19 cases, TPR rises to nearly 16% in Kerala

Kerala on Tuesday reported 21,119 fresh COVID cases pushing the total infection caseload to 35,86,693, with the test positivity rate in the state rising close to 16 per cent.
The number of people who succumbed to the virus rose to 18,004 with 152 more deaths. As many as 18,493 people have been cured of the infection since Monday, taking the total recoveries to 33,96,184 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,71,985, a state government release said. In the last 24 hours, 1,32,769 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 15.91 per cent. So far, 2,87,45,545 samples have been tested, it said. Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram (3603), Ernakulam (2539), Kozhikode (2335), Thrissur (2231), Palakkad (1841), Kollam (1637), Kottayam (1245), Alappuzha (1230), Kannur (1091) and Thiruvananthapuram (1040). Of the new cases, 111 are health workers, 40 had come from outside the state and 20,027 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 941 cases, the release said. There are currently 4,82,290 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 4,53,540 are in home or institutional quarantine and 28,750 in hospitals.
