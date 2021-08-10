Delhi records 52 fresh Covid cases, one new death; positivity rate at 0.08%

-
Delhi reported 52 fresh coronavirus cases and one new fatality on Tuesday, with the positivity rate at 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the Health Department.
Forty-five patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the city to 14,11,280.
Delhi had reported 39 Covid cases and one fatality on Monday, while the number of active cases in the city dropped below 500 for the first time since April last year.
With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city rose to 14,36,852.
The death toll now stands at 25,068.
At present, there are 504 active cases in the national capital, up from 498 the previous day.
