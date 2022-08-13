JUST IN
Expected better outcome in research, academics through Siddha: Sonowal
Biz ideas from students can help country get rid of unemployment: Sisodia
Panel clears ex-NCB chief Sameer Wankhede of fake caste certificate charge
Himachal Pradesh Assembly makes 2019 anti-conversion law more stringent
India at 75: Here's how much our per capita income has zoomed since 1950
DMRC hoists flags at 23 stations under Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: Officials
DGCA issues guidelines to prevent hits by bird, other animals at airports
Hoping to see Sonia Gandhi back in action soon, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
Case registered over online harassment of Table Tennis player Naina Jaiswal
Salman Rushdie once complained about too much security' around him: Report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Implement recommendations of Sanskrit Commission set up by UPA: Minister
Business Standard

Mumbai reports 867 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally at 4,624

The recovery rate increased by 486 and touched 11,07,419, leaving the metropolis with 4,624 active cases, the official said.

Topics
Mumbai | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai on Saturday recorded 867 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,31,706, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,663, a civic official said.

Earlier on August 10 and 12 as well, the addition to the tally had breached the 800-mark with 852 and 871 cases respectively, he pointed out.

Of the 867 new cases, only 53 were symptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

The recovery rate increased by 486 and touched 11,07,419, leaving the metropolis with 4,624 active cases, the official said.

So far, 1,79,41,242 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Mumbai, including 9,973 in the last 24 hours.

This was higher than the 9,213 samples examined in the previous 24-hour period, he added.

Civic data showed the recovery rate was 97.9 per cent and the overall growth rate in cases between August 6 and 12 was 0.050 per cent.

The caseload doubling time stood at 1,372 days, as per BMC data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Mumbai

First Published: Sat, August 13 2022. 22:15 IST

`