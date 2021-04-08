No Covid-19 infected inmates be kept inside: Odisha to prison authorities

-
ALSO READ
Odisha eyes medals at 2021 Khelo India Games, to support state's new talent
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Prison staff fear spurt with returning inmates
Thailand considers adding more prison space for new political prisoners
Prominent Saudi Arabian women's rights activist released from prison
Ecuador: At least 62 dead as riots breaks out over gang rivalry in prisons
-
To contain the spread of
COVID-19 infection, the Odisha government on Thursday decided that no COVID-19 infected person be kept inside the jail premises.
The state government issued a Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) to the superintendents of all jails asking them to implement it in letter and spirit.
The Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services, Odisha, in the letter asked the Superintendent of all jails to take measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 inside the prisons.
About 200 jail inmates of different prisons had tested positive for the infection last year, an official said, adding that the government then allowed to keep the COVID-19 cases in the jail premises separately.
However, this time, the SOP has categorically said that the prison inmates will be sent to the dedicated COVID Care Centres or COVID hospitals for treatment.
"Anybody found positive in this process, should be sent to the dedicated COVID Care Centre/COVID Health Centre/COVID Hospital by the concerned remanding agencies like Police, Forest, Excise or Vigilance as the case may be for treatment with the permission of remanding courts," the SOP said, adding that they will be shifted to jails after recovery from COVID-19.
Other instructions in the SOP as well as guidelines issued during 2020 shall be followed, the letter mentioned.
Last year in accordance with a court order, the Odisha government had released 16,789 under trial prisoners (UTP) and convicts to decongest prison cells.
The government had also introduced an e-Mulakat system in order to reduce physical interaction between prisoners and their family members during meetings.
Meanwhile, in a related development, Odisha Police has collected a penalty of over Rs 25 lakh from violators while enforcing COVID-19 protocols in the last 24 hours.
A total of Rs 25,07,900 fine has been collected from 9,400 persons on charges of violating COVID-19 protocols in different parts of the state on the first day of the special COVID enforcement drive, Odisha Police said in its official Twitter handle on Thursday.
Following the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday, the Odisha Police has launched the 10-day special drive to enforce the COVID-19 protocol.
Odisha Police 10-day special drive will continue till April 17 to contain the spread of the infection.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU