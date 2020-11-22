23 anti-smog guns installed across Delhi to combat pollution, more to come

-
ALSO READ
Delhi to get Rs 20 crore smog tower in Connaught Place to curb pollution
Air quality worsens to 'severe' in the national capital post-Diwali
Smog tower installation project in Delhi: SC asks Centre to start work soon
Light rain, winds bring pollution levels 'significantly' down in Delhi-NCR
Supreme Court asks Centre to ensure there is no smog in Delhi-NCR
-
To improve the national capital's air quality, the Delhi government on Sunday said it has installed 23 anti-smog guns at key intersections and construction sites across the city, and assured that this number will be increased, if necessary.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the Public Works Department (PWD) has installed these 23 anti-smog guns.
He also said that PWD officials have also been instructed to sprinkle water on trees, roads and on the construction sites to combat dust pollution.
"A total of 150 water tankers have been deployed for sprinkling water," Rai said.
"I have also instructed the PWD officials to increase the number of tankers further so that all the key roads of Delhi can be covered. If necessary, we will install more anti-smog guns as well at the key intersections of Delhi."
The Delhi government this year has launched a massive anti-pollution campaign - 'Yuddh Pradushan Ke Viruddh' - which is being led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rai. However, pollution levels breached the emergency threshold twice this month here with a grey apocalyptic smog enveloping the city for days, blotting out the sun and obsuring landmarks.
To curb increasing pollution, the Delhi government had on November 5 also banned the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in the city till November 30.
The National Green Tribunal had also imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight.
Sources in the government said that over 70 lakh litres of water was sprinkled at 13 pollution hotspots in the past 36 days by the Delhi Fire Service to hold down dust as a measure to improve the deteriorating air quality in the city.
The drive began on October 17 following orders from the Delhi government to check the dust pollution in the city, said the officials.
Delhi's Fire Service Department has been also participating in the exercise and springling about two lakh litres of water on city's roads, construction sites and other key places regularly.
The major 13 places, declared as pollution hotspots by the Delhi government, are Jahangirpuri, Narela, Ashok Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Dwarka, Mundka, Rohini, Wazirpur, Okhla, Bawana, Anand Vihar, Punjabi Bagh and R.K. Puram.
--IANS
rak/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU