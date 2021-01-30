247 new Covid-19 cases take Uttar Pradesh's infection tally to 6,00,079

The COVID-19 death toll in rose to 8,650 on Saturday with four more fatalities, while 247 new cases pushed the infection tally to 6,00,079, an official said.

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said so far 5,85,747 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged, taking the recovery rate in the state to 97.61 per cent.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 5,682, Prasad said.

Prasad also said in the past 24 hours, over 1.11 lakh samples have been tested in the state, while so far, over 2.77 crore tests have been conducted.

He also informed that on Friday, 2,076 sessions were organised in the state as part of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in which 1,68,834 people were vaccinated.

The next phase of vaccination will be carried out on February 4 and 5. The frontline workers will be given COVID-19 vaccine on February 5.

The first vaccination of frontline workers will be completed by February 11, February 12 or February 18, he said.

He also said so far over 4.63 lakh health workers have been vaccinated.

