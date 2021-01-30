Aam Aadmi Party blames BJP for 'attack' on farmers at Singhu border

-
ALSO READ
BJP planted stooge Deep Sidhu to create chaos in tractor parade: AAP
Making false excuses to hide Cong's failures: AAP hits back at Rahul Gandhi
Officials told not to paste Covid posters outside homes: Delhi govt to HC
Members of different organisations, political parties join AAP in Delhi
AAP to hold 2,500 'Mohalla Meetings' across Delhi from January 7-15
-
A day after a clash broke out between protesting farmers and local residents at Singhu border, which resulted in injuries to a senior police official and seven farmers, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said that farmers acted in self-defence.
Coming out in support of farmers, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said the attack on Alipur SHO Pradeep Paliwal was unfortunate and protesters might have attacked police officials in self-defence.
At a press conference on Saturday, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Farmers were surrounded by goons and they were attacked. Those who attacked farmers were not locals but BJP's party workers and they acted on behalf of their leaders."
He alleged that on Friday, BJP workers in the garb of local residents attacked farmers at Singhu and Tikri borders and the internet services were deliberately shut down to hide the truth of the assault on protesting farmers.
"The BJP is calling these farmers terrorists. The farmers have been camping for more than two months on the borders behind barricades. Just before January 26, the BJP set up new camps outside the barricades. The police allowed these people to set up their camps and these were run by BJP agent Deep Sidhu. We have videos where BJP MP Sunny Deol claims Sidhu is like his own brother," added Bharadwaj .
Bharadwaj also alleged that despite heavy Delhi Police and Central forces personnel deployment, locals entered the protest site and assaulted farmers. Bharadwaj said, "It was done in a very planned way as BJP goons kept stones in two trucks near the venue. They attacked farmers in the presence of the police."
Following the stone-pelting incident between farmers and local residents, the police had to fire tear gas shells and resorted to baton charge to bring the situation under control. A large group of men claiming to be local residents hurled stones at each other at the Singhu border, one of the main protest sites against farm laws.
The police, so far, claimed to have arrested 44 people including the man who attacked SHO Alipur in the violence that broke out on Friday afternoon at Singhu border.
--IANS
pd/ash
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU