JUST IN
Google Doodle: Who is Anna Mani and what is she famous for?
Data story: India logs 8,586 new Covid cases; 80,352 infections in 7 days
SDRF, NDRF rescue over 400 from floods, excess rain in Madhya Pradesh
Honour goes to those who live for the country, says Mansukh Mandaviya
Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Naushera sector of Jammu's Rajouri
Want to change UK-India relationship, make it 'more two-way': Rishi Sunak
India warns UN may face oblivion without reforms to make it relevant
Centre signs headquarters agreement with CDRI, enables international status
UN chief demands halt to "nuclear saber-rattling'' at Ukrainian nuke plant
Owing to international pressure US to discuss over frozen funds to Kabul
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Google Doodle: Who is Anna Mani and what is she famous for?
Business Standard

26,000 anti-rabies vax tested by CDL available in hospitals: Kerala govt

The step was being taken as there has been a large increase in the number of people coming to hospitals for anti-rabies vaccine due to bites from dogs and cats, the Health Department statement said

Topics
Rabies vaccine | Kerala | Hospital

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

vaccination
vaccine

With an increase in dog bite cases being reported from various districts of Kerala, the state government has made available 26,000 vials of anti-rabies vaccine in public hospitals in the southern state.

The state Health Department, in a statement, has said that the anti-rabies vaccines (IDRV) have been made available after being tested by the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL). It also said that more vials of the vaccine would be made available after they are tested by CDL. The step was being taken as there has been a large increase in the number of people coming to hospitals for anti-rabies vaccine due to bites from dogs and cats, the Health Department statement said. It also said that reportedly dog bite cases have increased by two to three times in many districts of the state and therefore, Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL) was taking steps to procure more vaccines and distribute them to hospitals. Meanwhile, a 53-year old woman died of suspected rabies infection in the Perambra area of Kozhikode district despite taking necessary vaccination, sources said on Monday. Sources said the woman, bitten by a dog on her face on July 21, was admitted to the Kozhidkode Government Medical College hospital early last week after she developed some health issues but died on Saturday, August 20, midnight. Medical college sources said a final confirmation on whether she was infected with rabies will be known only after receiving the lab test of her samples. A similar incident had occurred in Palakkad district in June this year, raising questions on the effectiveness of vaccination for rabies infection.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Rabies vaccine

First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 09:54 IST

`