26,000 anti-rabies vax tested by CDL available in hospitals: Kerala govt

With an increase in dog bite cases being reported from various districts of Kerala, the state government has made available 26,000 vials of anti- in public hospitals in the southern state.

The state Health Department, in a statement, has said that the anti-rabies vaccines (IDRV) have been made available after being tested by the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL). It also said that more vials of the vaccine would be made available after they are tested by CDL. The step was being taken as there has been a large increase in the number of people coming to hospitals for anti- due to bites from dogs and cats, the Health Department statement said. It also said that reportedly dog bite cases have increased by two to three times in many districts of the state and therefore, Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL) was taking steps to procure more vaccines and distribute them to hospitals. Meanwhile, a 53-year old woman died of suspected rabies infection in the Perambra area of Kozhikode district despite taking necessary vaccination, sources said on Monday. Sources said the woman, bitten by a dog on her face on July 21, was admitted to the Kozhidkode Government Medical College early last week after she developed some health issues but died on Saturday, August 20, midnight. Medical college sources said a final confirmation on whether she was infected with rabies will be known only after receiving the lab test of her samples. A similar incident had occurred in Palakkad district in June this year, raising questions on the effectiveness of vaccination for rabies infection.

