3,816 rail coaches available for use at present for Covid care: Railways

A total of 3816 railway coaches are available for use as COVID-19 Care coaches, in the country at present, which is being deployed as per demand by the state government, said the Ministry of Railways on Saturday.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Railways, 21 COVID-19 care coaches have been deployed at Nandurbar District in Maharashtra where 47 patients have been admitted. Fifty COVID-19 care coaches have been deployed at Shakur Basti, 25 at Anand Vihar, 10 at Varanasi, 10 at Bhadohi and 10 COVID-19 Care Coaches at Faizabad by the Indian Railways.
"In our effort to supplement the health care efforts of the Government of India, a total 5601 train coaches were converted as Covid Care Centers by Indian Railway. Presently, a total of 3816 Coaches is available for use as Covid-19 Care Coaches. The Coaches can be used for very mild cases that can be clinically assigned to the Covid Care centers as per guidelines issued by MoHFW," read the statement
"Madhya Pradesh Government has requested Indian Railways to deploy 20 Covid-19 Care Coaches at Bhopal and 20 Covid-19 Care coaches at Habibganj Railway Stations in West Central Railway. These Covid-19 Care coaches shall be operational and handed over to State Government from April 25," the ministry said.
