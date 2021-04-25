Oxygen shortage in Delhi hospital, over 50 patients in need of supply

Delhi's Penatamed Hospital on Saturday reported a severe shortage with over 50 patients in imminent need of supply.

Deepak Sethi, Manager, Pentamed Hospital, Delhi said, "I had sent 50 cylinders at a refilling center, not even one cylinder has been refilled. We will face a shortage of at night. At least 50 patients are under oxygen support and some are with ventilator support at our hospital."

"We have tried a lot but there is a huge rush. We request Delhi Government and Central government to help us," he added.

Delhi on Saturday reported 24,103 new COVID-19 cases and 357 deaths, the highest single-day toll for the city since the outbreak of the pandemic. This is the third successive day the national capital has seen the highest daily fatalities due to

The city now has 93,080 active cases, which is also the highest.

Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 mortality rate has dropped and currently stands at 1.14 per cent, the union health ministry informed on Saturday.

The death toll stood at 1,66,10,481 with 2,624 fatalities reported in 24 hours out of which Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (773) followed by Delhi with 348 daily deaths.

India's total active caseload has reached 25,52,940 and it now comprises 15.37 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 1,24,324 cases was recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)