PM shares health ministry's guidelines on home quarantine

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi tweets to seek ideas, suggestions from people on Union Budget
PM urges voters to turn out in large numbers in Jharkhand assembly polls
Resolve issues through peaceful dialogue: PM Modi in Mann ki Baat
PM Modi slams Opposition, says those rejected in election spreading lies
PM Modi says no detention centres; Congress, urban naxals 'inciting' people
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter to share the health ministry's guidelines on home quarantine.
"Some important information here. Do read," he said while sharing the guidelines.
The health ministry said home quarantine is meant "to protect you and your loved ones."
According to the guidelines, those quarantined at home should stay in a well-ventilated single-room, preferably with an attached or separate toilet.
If another family member needs to stay in the same room, it's advisable to maintain a distance of at least a metre between the two.
Quarantined individuals must stay away from the elderly, pregnant women, children and persons with comorbidities within the household as their immunity may be low.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU