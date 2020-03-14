JUST IN
PM shares health ministry's guidelines on home quarantine

The health ministry said home quarantine is meant 'to protect you and your loved ones'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A medic checks the temperature of a tourist as part of precautionary screening in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, at a hotel in Bikaner | PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter to share the health ministry's guidelines on home quarantine.

"Some important information here. Do read," he said while sharing the guidelines.

The health ministry said home quarantine is meant "to protect you and your loved ones."

According to the guidelines, those quarantined at home should stay in a well-ventilated single-room, preferably with an attached or separate toilet.

If another family member needs to stay in the same room, it's advisable to maintain a distance of at least a metre between the two.

Quarantined individuals must stay away from the elderly, pregnant women, children and persons with comorbidities within the household as their immunity may be low.
First Published: Sat, March 14 2020. 15:28 IST

