30% NEC funds for development of neglected sections in NE: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said 30 per cent fund of the North Eastern Council (NEC) for new projects will be dedicated to focus development of deprived areas and neglected sections of the society and emerging sectors.
Singh, the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed for development of the Northeastern region and bring them at par with more developed states of the country.
He said the central government is also working to ensure equitable development of different areas within the Northeastern region as well as different tribes and communities living there.
Singh said the Ministry of DoNER has, on the advice of Home Minister Amit Shah, moved a proposal that 30 per cent of North Eastern Council's allocations for new projects under the existing schemes will be devoted for focus development of deprived areas, neglected sections of society and emerging sectors of the Northeastern states.
The proposal was approved by the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Modi, he said, speaking to a Chakma delegation represented by 'Committee for Citizenship Rights of the Chakma and Hajong' of Arunachal Pradesh.
Singh said the decision will help in the development of the neglected sections of the society like the Chakmas and reduce inter-region and inter-tribe and community disparity.
This scheme would also lead to preservation of cultural diversity of Northeast and help growth of such scripts and languages, which are gradually becoming extinct, he said.
The minister said the decision to allocate 30 per cent NEC funds will lead to holistic development with enhanced focus on deprived areas and neglected sections.
He lauded the NEC for continuing work on its various projects even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also referred to the COVID-related support offered by the Ministry of DoNER and NEC to the region.
