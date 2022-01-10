317 new Covid-19 cases reported in Aurangabad, active tally now 1,141

The COVID-19 tally in in reached 1,51,183 on Monday after 317 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,658, an official said.

The new cases comprise 276 from city limits and 41 from the rural areas, he said.

So far, 1,46,384 people have recovered from the infection, including 32 during the day, leaving with an active caseload of 1,141, he added.

Incidentally, the vaccination level in is low when compared to other districts of the state, an official said.

He said 78.87 per cent of the eligible beneficiaries have taken the first dose, while only 41.30 per cent are fully vaccinated as on Sunday.

