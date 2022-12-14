JUST IN
Maharashtra reports 22 new coronavirus cases, 1 death; active tally at 193
35,493 dowry deaths reported between 2017-21; 20 deaths daily: Govt data

About 20 dowry deaths were reported every day in the country between 2017 and 2021, with Uttar Pradesh recording the highest at six deaths daily

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

About 20 dowry deaths were reported every day in the country between 2017 and 2021, with Uttar Pradesh recording the highest at six deaths daily.

According to data shared by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra in Rajya Sabha, 35,493 dowry deaths were reported in the country between 2017 and 2021.

In 2017, 7,466 dowry deaths were reported, 7,167 in 2018, 7,141 in 2019, 6,966 in 2020 and 6,753 in 2021, he said replying to a written question.

The highest 11,874 dowry deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh in those five years, which accounted for about six deaths every day.

Between 2017 and 2021, there were 5,354 dowry deaths in Bihar, 2,859 in Madhya Pradesh, 2,389 in West Bengal and 2,244 in Rajasthan, Mishra said.

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 22:40 IST

