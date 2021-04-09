36 more die of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 9,587 more infected: Official

Friday reported 36 more fatalities due to infection and 9,587 new cases, raising the Covid-19 death toll to 9,039 and the case tally to 6,63,991, a senior official said.

There are 48,306 active cases and while 6,06,646 patients have recovered so far in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

Among the active cases, 22,904 people are in home isolation, 835 in private hospitals and the rest undergoing treatment in government hospitals, he said.

The state has so far has tested over 3.63 crore samples, including over 1.97 lakh on Thursday.

Over 81 lakh people have been administered the Covid-19 vaccine in the state. It includes over 69 lakh who have got the first shot and over 11 lakh who have been administered both doses, Prasad said.

