36 more die of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 9,587 more infected: Official

-
ALSO READ
2,183 fresh coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh; state tally 507,602
Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh attack govt over fuel price hike
Ensure compliance of Covid-19 norms during festival season: CM Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh emerges fifth largest exporter during Covid-19 pandemic
Crop diversification plays major role in increasing farmers' income: UP CM
-
Uttar Pradesh Friday reported 36 more fatalities due to coronavirus infection and 9,587 new cases, raising the Covid-19 death toll to 9,039 and the case tally to 6,63,991, a senior official said.
There are 48,306 active cases and while 6,06,646 patients have recovered so far in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.
Among the active cases, 22,904 people are in home isolation, 835 in private hospitals and the rest undergoing treatment in government hospitals, he said.
The state has so far has tested over 3.63 crore samples, including over 1.97 lakh on Thursday.
Over 81 lakh people have been administered the Covid-19 vaccine in the state. It includes over 69 lakh who have got the first shot and over 11 lakh who have been administered both doses, Prasad said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU