4 other criminals interrogated in connection with Chhatrasal Stadium murder

Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Wednesday brought Lawrence Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra and two others from jail for interrogation in connection with Sagar Dhankar murder case in which wrestler Sushil Kumar has been arrested.
According to the Delhi Police, these are criminals and gangsters are lodged in different jails and were brought for questioning in the case.
Earlier on Tuesday, the post mortem report of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar, who was killed in a brawl at the Chhatrasal Stadium, suggested that the cause of his death was "cerebral damage".
According to the post mortem report submitted by Dr Munish Wadhawan, Specialist, Forensic Medicine, Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, Sagar had multiple injuries on his both legs, limbs, chest and abdomen.
Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar is the prime accused in the murder case of wrestler Sagar Dhankar.
An incident of a brawl among wrestlers was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital and one of them died during treatment.
On Sunday, Sushil was arrested from the Mundka area in the national capital along with his associate Ajay Bakkarwala, who was with him on a two-wheeler.
A team of Delhi Police Crime Branch took Sushil Kumar and his associate to three locations in Delhi -- Model Town, Shalimar Bagh, and Chhatrasal Stadium - which are connected with the incident.
According to Delhi Police sources, when the police was questioning the wrestler at these places, Sushil was seemingly nervous and was changing his statement repeatedly.
They said the police questioned Kumar at these locations and tried to know who else was present with him during the course of the events on May 4 and May 5.
They said that police also tried to verify the video in which Sagar Dhankar could be seen being beaten by Kumar.
