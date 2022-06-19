4 terrorists killed as encounters break out in J&K's Kupwara, Kulgam

Four terrorists were killed in two separate encounters with security forces Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's and districts, police said.

While two terrorists were killed in as many were eliminated in Kulgam, they said, adding some more terrorists are hiding and operation was still underway in both the areas.

One of the terrorists killed in the encounter was identified as a Pakistani affiliated with the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), they said, adding the identity of the second was being ascertained.

Police said the Kupwara encounter started after the forces launched a operation in Lolab area of the north Kashmir on the instance of an arrested terrorist, Showket Ahmed Sheikh.

During the search of the hideouts, the hiding terrorists fired upon the force personnel who retaliated, in which one terrorist was killed, the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said the killed terrorist has been identified as a Pakistani, linked with the LeT terror outfit.

The IGP Kashmir tweeted, "2-3 more #terrorists alongwith arrested terrorist trapped in ongoing #encounter." "The arrested terrorist also got trapped," the police said.

Later, police said one more terrorist was killed in the Kupwara encounter. Heavy exchange of fire was going on, they said.

The police said the site of the second encounter was Damhal Hanji Pora area of in south Kashmir.

They said two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire so far.

IGP Kumar said one of them was affiliated with the LeT, while the other with the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit.

"So far, 02 killed #terrorists identified as Haris Sharief of #Srinagar (LeT C category) & Zakir Padder of # (JeM C cat). #Operation in progress, the IGP said on Twitter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)