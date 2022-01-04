Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K's Kulgam

-
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Okay village of Kulgam district which turned into an encounter, a police official said.
He said there were no reports of any casualties so far on either side.
