42 dead due to rains, landslides in Kerala since October 12: CM Vijayan

-
ALSO READ
United Kingdom sees budget deficit rise to highest rate since 1946
UK lawmakers seek to reverse government's contentious foreign aid cut
UK's Prime Minister Johnson slammed for taking plane, not train
Macron offers UK's Johnson 'Le reset' if he keeps his Brexit word
'UK considers up to 4-week delay to end lockdown due to Delta variant'
-
Forty-two people have died due to rains and landslides between October 12 and 20, while six people are missing, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.
The Chief Minister also said that as many as 304 relief centres have been opened in the state. Financial assistance to the affected people will be given shortly, he confirmed.
As many as 11 NDRF teams have been deployed in the state for rescue operations and the Chief Minister said that Army personnel were also a part of the rescue operations, along with the helicopters of the Air Force and the Navy.
Thrippunithura MLA K Babu, the only speaker on behalf of Opposition today, offered support to the state government while also raising concerns on the frequently occurring situation in Kerala, wherein over 500 lives have been lost in the last four years.
Babu asked the state government if there was a lack in sending out warnings in disaster-prone areas and asked them to access the efficiency of the existing system to avoid the loss of life in future.
Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department on Wednesday continued its orange alert warning for parts of Kerala amid heavy rains. An orange alert has been issued for the Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki districts of Kerala.
Places falling on the banks of the Periyar river have been put on high alert by the Ernakulam district administration as the water released from the Idukki dam has reached flood-prone areas of Aluva in Kochi on Wednesday morning.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU