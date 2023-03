63 police stations don't have vehicle, 285 have no mobile phones: Govt

As many as 63 in the country do not have any vehicle, 628 do not have telephone connection and 285 don't have a wireless set or mobile phone, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said there are 17,535 police stations operating in the country now.

