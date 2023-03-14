63 police stations don't have vehicle, 285 have no mobile phones: Govt

-
-
As many as 63 police stations in the country do not have any vehicle, 628 police stations do not have telephone connection and 285 police stations don't have a wireless set or mobile phone, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said there are 17,535 police stations operating in the country now.
A total of 63 police stations don't have any vehicle, 628 don't have any telephone connection and 285 don't have a wireless set or mobile phone, he said in a written reply to a question.
First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 17:32 IST
