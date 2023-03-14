JUST IN
Over last 12 years, Naxal violence down by 77%, govt tells Lok Sabha
63 police stations don't have vehicle, 285 have no mobile phones: Govt

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said there are 17,535 police stations operating in the country now

police stations | Mobile phones | vehicles

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Representative Image

As many as 63 police stations in the country do not have any vehicle, 628 police stations do not have telephone connection and 285 police stations don't have a wireless set or mobile phone, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said there are 17,535 police stations operating in the country now.

A total of 63 police stations don't have any vehicle, 628 don't have any telephone connection and 285 don't have a wireless set or mobile phone, he said in a written reply to a question.

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 17:32 IST

