Business Standard

Mumbai Airport passenger traffic at 4 mn crosses pre-Covid levels in Feb

Of the overall passenger movement, CSMIA recorded 75 per cent domestic traffic and the rest 25 percent shared by international travellers

Topics
Mumbai airport | Air passenger traffic | Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport
CSMIA is the gateway to 65 domestic and 47 international destinations for passengers from Mumbai.

As passenger traffic breached the 4-million mark in February 2023, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has crossed the pre-Covid levels when it had notched 3.9 million travellers in February 2020, an official said here on Tuesday.

This marks a 2 per cent growth in February 2023 over February 2020, just before the Covid-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020.

"The CSMIA has surpassed the pre-Covid level passenger mark, implying a robust demand for air travel through Mumbai to national and international sectors. The growth is led by increasing demand for domestic leisure and other segments of travel in the country," said the official.

The CSMIA started 2023 on an upbeat note catering to 4.5 million passengers in January, followed by 4 million passengers on 24,292 flights - which was 57 per cent higher compared with the February 2022 flight movements handled here.

Of the overall passenger movement, CSMIA recorded 75 per cent domestic traffic and the rest 25 percent shared by international travellers.

On February 12, the domestic air passenger traffic touched 437,800 passengers on 2,935 flights departing India on a single day across India, as per the Civil Aviation Ministry data.

Dubai, London and Abu Dhabi remain the stop spots as three international destinations with the highest passenger traffic through Mumbai, while New Delhi, Bengaluru and Goa retain their spots as the top three preferred domestic destinations.

CSMIA is the gateway to 65 domestic and 47 international destinations for passengers from Mumbai.

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 14:52 IST

