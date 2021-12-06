43 students of medical college test Covid-19 positive in Telangana

At least 43 of Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences in Bommakal village of Telangana's Karimnagar has tested positive for COVID-19, said District Medical Health Officer on Sunday.

"43 of the institute had been tested positive for COVID-19. The college is yet to update us with further details," said DMHO.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the stood at 3,787, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

The cumulative recoveries so far recorded are 6,69,157 in while the cumulative death toll so far stood at 3,999.

