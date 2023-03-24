JUST IN
Issue of vandalism at Indian High Commission raised in UK Parliament
World does not need lessons on democracy from Pakistan: India at UNHRC
Telangana CM KCR announces Rs 10,000 per acre compensation for crop losses
Bengal, Rajasthan among 9 states to withdraw general consent to CBI: Centre
UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report
PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti welcomes opening of Sharda Devi temple in J-K
IPCC report endorses India's call for climate justice: Bhupender Yadav
At a crossroads: India's per capita emission increases 36% since 2011
Toxic work culture, pressure main reason of quitting for most Gen Z: Report
Livable future possible if drastic action taken this decade: IPCC report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment
India to pitch for open access to research among G20 countries: PSA Sood
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

5,642 warehouse projects completed under WIF scheme so far, says Govt

Out of the total post-harvest infrastructure units, including setting up of warehouses created under AIF, 36 per cent are warehouses

Topics
warehouse | infrastructure | logistics

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

logistics, warehouse, infra
Warehouse

Around 5,642 warehousing projects have been completed under the Warehouse Infrastructure Fund (WIF) scheme so far, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Under the Warehouse Infrastructure Fund (WIF) scheme, under the Ministry of Finance, about Rs 9,393.68 crore funds have been sanctioned till December 2022 for establishment of 7,953 warehouse projects spread across 21 states, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The estimated storage capacity on completion of these projects will be 9.32 million tonnes, he said.

Out of which, the cumulative disbursement of WIF loan till December 2022 was Rs 8,357 crore, as against the sanctions. "As on date, 5,642 projects have been completed," the Minister said.

Apart from the WIF scheme, Tomar said the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) scheme of the Ministry of Agriculture facilitates medium-long-term debt financing for investment in viable projects relating to post-harvest management infrastructure through incentives and financial support.

Out of the total post-harvest infrastructure units, including setting up of warehouses created under AIF, 36 per cent are warehouses.

Under this scheme, 9,407 warehouses were sanctioned for an amount of Rs 7,159 crore.

Out of which, Rs 4,812 crore has been disbursed as on March 17, since the inception of AIF from July 8, 2020, the minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on warehouse

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 17:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.