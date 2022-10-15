JUST IN
5 ex-PFI activists booked under UAPA for involvement in unlawful activities
5 ex-PFI activists booked under UAPA for involvement in unlawful activities

A case has been registered against five activists of the now-banned PFI for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities after the raids conducted in their premises on October 13

Topics
Crime in India | Activists arrest

Press Trust of India  |  Mangalauru 

Israel arrests dozens of Hamas-linked students over 'terror': Report

A case has been registered against five activists of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities after the raids conducted in their premises on October 13.

The accused are from Jokatte, Kasba Bengre, Ullal, Kinya and Adyar, police sources said.

The activists were charged under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and various sections of the IPC. The accused are being questioned, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Crime in India

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 11:56 IST

