5 ex-PFI activists booked under UAPA for involvement in unlawful activities

-
ALSO READ
2 PFI members booked under UAPA by Delhi Police for suspicious activities
Delhi Police arrest 4 PFI members one week after Centre's ban on outfit
Rajasthan empowers police to act against banned PFI, similar organisations
What is the Popular Front of India?
10 people detained in raids by NIA, ATS in Gujarat over PFI links
-
A case has been registered against five activists of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities after the raids conducted in their premises on October 13.
The accused are from Jokatte, Kasba Bengre, Ullal, Kinya and Adyar, police sources said.
The activists were charged under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and various sections of the IPC. The accused are being questioned, they said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 11:56 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU