JUST IN
PM Modi to address conference of law ministers, secretaries today
Sitharaman discusses global economic situation with EU economy commissioner
Caller threatens to blow up SBI office in Mumbai; police initiate probe
Indian innovation brings affordability to services: Taranjit Sandhu
Top Headlines: Zee shareholders on Sony merger; India wheat flour export
World's largest passenger plane Airbus A380 arrives at Bengaluru airport
60 students taken to hospital in Tamil Nadu after they complain of vomiting
Jharkhand HC declines stay of proceedings against 3 suspended Congress MLAs
Vande Bharat Express likely to make southern debut on November 10
Still have hope in judiciary, says student who fought against hijab ban
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
PM Modi to address conference of law ministers, secretaries today
Sitharaman flags downside risks due to economic slowdown at IMF meet
Business Standard

Remain steadfast on principles of common responsibilities: FM to World Bank

Nirmala Sitharaman urged the World Bank to avoid a unidimensional view of subsidies and not to lose focus on the internationally agreed basic principle of common but differentiated responsibilities

Topics
Nirmala Sitharaman | World Bank  | Global economy

IANS  |  New Delhi 

World Bank
World Bank

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged the World Bank to avoid a unidimensional view of subsidies and not to lose focus on the internationally agreed basic principle of common but differentiated responsibilities.

She made the remarks on Friday during a meeting of the Development Committee of the World Bank-IMF, in Washington D.C.

Sitharaman also stated that despite this year's projected growth rate of 7 per cent for the Indian economy, "we remain concerned about the global economic outlook and geopolitical environment", according to the Union Finance Ministry.

The Finance Minister further mentioned that the "Food and Energy Crisis paper" rightly identifies energy efficiency as the "first fuel of choice".

Similarly, reducing crop loss and food waste should also be the "first intervention of choice" to ensure food security, she was quoted as saying.

The Finance Minister is currently on a five-day visit to the US.

--IANS

ans/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nirmala Sitharaman

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 10:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.