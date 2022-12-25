JUST IN
Homeless daily wager attacked, pushed under truck for Rs 400 in Hyderabad
90 sheeps, 8 vultures die after being hit by 2 trains in Balrampur
Over 12 school students of Bihar injured as bus overturns in Jharkhand
Former PM Indira Gandhi gave new direction to India's development: HP CM
Punjab sanctions Rs 60 crore for solar power energy system
Board exams: Haryana wants wake-up 'alarm' for students by temples, mosques
On Scindia's assurance, minister wears shoes forsaken for road completion
Tourist inflow information to be collected through drones in Himachal
Transformative reforms in last 8 years brought transparency: Jitendra Singh
Uttarakhand govt holds gram chaupals in districts on Good Governance Day
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
90 sheeps, 8 vultures die after being hit by 2 trains in Balrampur
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Homeless daily wager attacked, pushed under truck for Rs 400 in Hyderabad

A daily wager was murdered following a row with a co-worker over Rs 400 in Hyderabad on Sunday, police said

Topics
Hyderabad | Murder | Police

IANS  |  Hyderabad 

murder, killing, crime, shot dead
Representative Image

A daily wager was murdered following a row with a co-worker over Rs 400 in Hyderabad on Sunday, police said.

Billipuram Srinivas, 35, who lived on the pavement at Narsapur crossroads in Balanagar and worked as a construction worker, was killed by another worker, identified as Kashiram.

Police said the incident occurred under the limits of Balanagar Police Station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

According to police, Srinivas, along with Kashiram, did a job two days ago and were paid some amount by the person who hired them. They had a fight after Srinivas paid Kashiram Rs 800 though he was promised Rs 1,200.

Kashiram insisted that Srinivas pay him the remaining Rs 400. On Sunday morning, when Srinivas was sleeping at Narsapur footpath, Kashiram came there and started demanding the money. They had a heated argument over the issue. They dispersed after locals intervened to pacify them.

A couple of hours later, Kashiram returned and attacked Srinivas with a stick. He then pushed the victim under a truck which was passing on the road. The truck ran over Srinivas resulting in his death.

Balanagar Inspector, K. Bhaskar said that a case of murder has been registered and they have taken up further investigation.

--IANS

ms/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hyderabad

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 21:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU