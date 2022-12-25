Homeless daily wager attacked, pushed under truck for Rs 400 in Hyderabad

A daily wager was murdered following a row with a co-worker over Rs 400 in on Sunday, said.

Billipuram Srinivas, 35, who lived on the pavement at Narsapur crossroads in Balanagar and worked as a construction worker, was killed by another worker, identified as Kashiram.

said the incident occurred under the limits of Balanagar Station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

According to police, Srinivas, along with Kashiram, did a job two days ago and were paid some amount by the person who hired them. They had a fight after Srinivas paid Kashiram Rs 800 though he was promised Rs 1,200.

Kashiram insisted that Srinivas pay him the remaining Rs 400. On Sunday morning, when Srinivas was sleeping at Narsapur footpath, Kashiram came there and started demanding the money. They had a heated argument over the issue. They dispersed after locals intervened to pacify them.

A couple of hours later, Kashiram returned and attacked Srinivas with a stick. He then pushed the victim under a truck which was passing on the road. The truck ran over Srinivas resulting in his death.

Balanagar Inspector, K. Bhaskar said that a case of has been registered and they have taken up further investigation.

