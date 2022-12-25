JUST IN
Former PM Indira Gandhi gave new direction to India's development: HP CM
Business Standard

Over 12 school students of Bihar injured as bus overturns in Jharkhand

More than 12 students of a school in Bihar were injured on Sunday after their bus overturned in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said.

Topics
Jharkhand | Bihar | school children

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

bus accident
Representative image (Photo: Shutterstock)

More than 12 students of a school in Bihar were injured on Sunday after their bus overturned in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said.

The accident occurred in the afternoon in the Sikadari area, around 50 km from the Jharkhand capital Ranchi, when the driver lost control over the bus and the vehicle overturned, a senior officer said.

The bus with 64 students and teachers onboard was on its way to Ranchi's Hundru Falls, Sikidari police station in-charge Satya Prakash Ravi told PTI.

The students and teachers are of Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Barachatti, in Bihar's Gaya district,

"Steering of the bus somehow got locked near Doctor More in Sikadari and the driver lost control over the passenger vehicle. It overturned leaving over a dozen students injured, the police officer said.

The students and teachers earlier visited the Bhadrakali temple in Chatra district.

Those who suffered minor injuries were treated at a primary health centre, while one was sent to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 21:24 IST

