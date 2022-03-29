'50% crew members to be subjected to random pre-flight alcohol test daily'

-
ALSO READ
No toilet for SpaceX crew returning from ISS, stuck using diapers
SpaceX Crew-3 launch to Space Station delayed again to November 10
No survivors found in crash of Chinese plane carrying 132 people: Report
Vistara airlines starts non-stop flight services to Paris from Delhi
Covid-19: US airlines call off more flights amid Omircon variant surge
-
Airlines must ensure that 50 per cent of cockpit and cabin crew members are subjected to pre-flight alcohol test daily, the aviation regulator DGCA said on Tuesday.
"In case of flying training institutes, 50 per cent of instructors and 40 per cent of student pilots shall be subjected to pre-flight breath-analyser on daily basis," stated the notice issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
The notice has been issued "in view of reducing trend of COVID-19 cases and increase in volume of air traffic as a result of resumption of normal operation", it noted.
India resumed full scheduled international flights on March 27 this year. The country resumed full scheduled domestic flights on October 18, 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU