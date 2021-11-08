SpaceX Crew-3 launch to Space Station delayed again to November 10

-
ALSO READ
SpaceX finally prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit
4 SpaceX tourists return to Earth after 3-day extra-terrestrial excursion
SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely
Elon Musk's SpaceX aims for orbital launch of Starship In July: Report
No toilet for SpaceX crew returning from ISS, stuck using diapers
-
NASA has again delayed the upcoming launch of the agency's SpaceX Crew-3 mission to November 10 because of weather concerns.
SpaceX noted there was an 80 per cent chance of favourable weather for the new date.
"Following Crew-2's return to Earth, Falcon 9 will launch Dragon's third long-duration crew mission to the Space Station as soon as Wednesday, November 10, weather forecast is 80 per cent favorable for liftoff," the firm said in a tweet.
The Crew-3 launch to the International Space Station was earlier planned for October 31 but was postponed, due to unfavourable weather, to November 3 and then delayed to November 6.
Even as the teams will continue to monitor crew health, Crew-3 astronauts will remain in quarantine at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket are in good shape and will remain at Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy.
The Crew-3 flight will carry NASA astronauts Raja Chari, mission commander; Tom Marshburn, pilot; and Kayla Barron, mission specialist; as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer, who will serve as a mission specialist, to the space station for a six-month science mission, staying aboard until late April 2022.
This is the third crew rotation mission with astronauts on the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and the fourth flight with astronauts, including the Demo-2 test flight, as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Programme.
Aboard Dragon with the crew will be more than 400 pounds of supplies and hardware, including over 150 pounds of which they will use to conduct experiments aboard the space station. Here is some of the research riding with them into low-Earth orbit.
In addition to the experiments flying with them aboard Dragon, the Crew-3 astronauts are also scheduled to conduct many additional experiments and technology demonstrations during their mission.
Crew-3 is crucial for the testing of new upgrades to the space station's Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS), including the newly installed toilet, the Brine Processing Assembly, carbon dioxide scrubbers, and two new hydrogen sensors slated to arrive aboard a SpaceX Cargo Dragon in late December.
--IANS
wh/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU