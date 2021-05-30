50 people died due to black fungus, 650 receiving treatment: Haryana CM

-
ALSO READ
Doctors urge for early treatment of black fungus, more drug availability
Haryana makes requisition for 12,000 Amphotericin-B injections from Centre
AIIMS to develop guidelines to treat black fungus amid rising cases
Delhi govt sets up panel for distribution of Amphotericin-B injection
Telangana declares black fungus as notifiable disease under epidemic act
-
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said 50 people have died due to black fungus in the state so far, while 650 more are undergoing treatment for the infection in various hospitals.
"There have been over 750 cases of black fungus in Haryana so far. Fifty-eight have been cured while 50 people have lost their lives and 650 patients are seeking treatment," Khattar said during a news conference here.
Addressing the conference virtually, he said the government was procuring the injection used in treatment of black fungus while some stock was already available and was being used in government hospitals.
"We have got 6,000 injection vials. Over the next two days, we will get 2,000 vials more while we have placed an order for another 5,000 vials, he said.
Earlier on Thursday, Health Minister Anil Vij had directed officials to increase the number of beds in all government medical colleges of the state from 20 to 75 to treat patients infected with black fungus or mucormycosis.
Vij had directed officials that medicines should be made available to these patients as required without any delay and that there should be no shortage of injections and other medicines.
The number of black fungus or mucormycosis cases has been on the increase in the state during the past two weeks.
Earlier, Vij had said the state government has made a requisition of 12,000 injections of Amphotericin-B, the drug used for treating black fungus, from the central government.
The Haryana government had recently declared black fungus a notified disease, making it mandatory for doctors to report any case of the disease to the chief medical officer of the district concerned.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU