628 fresh Covid-19 infections recorded in Thane, 7 more fatalities

With the addition of 628 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,02,567, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of seven more people, raising the death toll in the district to 11,785, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,62,081, while the death toll stands at 3,372, another official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)