Tamil Nadu records 19,280 positive cases, 20 deaths in 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu announces fresh lockdown restrictions against Covid for 10 days
Former Tamil Nadu Congress chief Tindivanam K Ramamurthy dead
DMK govt lines up sops in Tamil Nadu's first exclusive farm budget
Tamil Nadu coronavirus update: 1,693 new Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths
Tamil Nadu reports 703 fresh coronavirus cases in past 24 hours
-
Tamil Nadu continued to witness a decline in fresh infections as the state added 19,280 new Coronavirus positive cases on Monday taking the tally to 33,45,220, while the net recoveries stood at 31,09,526 with 25,056 positive patients getting discharged after treatment.
The state saw 20 fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 37,564.
The number of active cases, including isolation, rose to 1,98,130.
The state had reported 22,238 fresh infections yesterday.
Chennai with 2,897 new infections, Coimbatore 2,456, Chengalpattu 1,430, Tiruppur 1,425, Salem 1,101 and Erode with 1,070 cases are among the top 6 out of 38 districts in the state that accounted for maximum cases on Monday, according to a bulletin from the state health department.
Four districts: Kanyakumari, Krishnagiri, Namakkal and Thiruvallur saw cases above 500 while Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Vellore and Sivaganga districts saw cases below 100.
Two passengers each who returned from Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka added to the total 19,280 new infections today.
With 5,675 persons getting discharged today, Chennai's total recoveries mounted to 6,88,802 and the fatalities to 8,942. The metro accounted for 7,32,387 positive cases while the active cases stood at 34,643, the bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU