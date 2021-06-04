66% new Covid cases coming from 5 states; 68% decline from May 7 peak: Govt

India has to buy time to ensure that high coverage of vaccination against COVID-19 is achieved, the government said on Friday.

If the containment measures, COVID-19 appropriate behaviour or vaccination pace slackens, cases can rise again, it said.

Data sharing is going on with the WHO to give recognition to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, the government said, adding that India was pursuing it and wanted to achieve it as soon as possible.

India has overtaken US in terms of the number of people who have received at least a single dose of the vaccine, it said.

Almost 68 per cent decline has been noted in COVID-19 cases since the highest reported peak of cases on May 7, the government said.

"If we analyse data in comparison to May 7 highest reported peak, we are recording a 68% decline in daily cases. 66% of new cases are coming effectively from 5 states and rest are coming from 31 states/UTs, which indicates that we're able to control the virus locally," said Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary,

There has been a decrease in active cases by more than 2.1 million since the peak of active cases on May 10, said government.

Presently, there are 377 districts reporting less than 5 per cent case positivity rate, the government said.

About 43 per cent of 60 years plus population has been vaccinated, while 37 per cent people above 45 years has been inoculated so far, the government said.



Over 60% elderly population has received at least one dose of Covid vaccine, said

