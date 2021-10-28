6th sero survey reveals over 90% people in Delhi have Covid-19 antibodies

-
Over 90 per cent people in Delhi have developed antibodies against Covid-19, according to the sixth sero survey, implying that the capital city is unlikely to see a surge as destructive as the second wave in April and May.
The survey report has found that more women in Delhi were sero positive as compared to men.
More than 85 per cent sero positivity has been found in every district of Delhi.
This was the first sero survey conducted after the fourth and most dangerous wave of the pandemic in the national capital.
In the fifth sero survey conducted in January, antibodies were found in only 56.13 per cent of the people.
In the sixth survey which started from September 24, a total of 28,000 samples were collected from all the 280 wards, including the New Delhi Municipal Council and Cantonment Board.
The report was submitted to the Delhi government on Wednesday.
Sero surveys examine the liquid part of blood, or serum, and detect an immune response to the virus material, not SARS-CoV-2 virus material itself.
Meanwhile, Delhi continues to show a declining trajectory in the daily Covid-19 caseload.
The city reported 38 fresh cases on Wednesday, pushing the infection tally to 14,39,709, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health department.
However, no Covid-19 fatalities have been recorded in the city in the last five days.
The city's death toll stands at 25,091.
The national capital has recorded four Covid deaths this month so far and the fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent.
