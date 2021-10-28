Covaxin finds place in Oman's list of approved Covid-19 vaccines

-
ALSO READ
Notice to Centre on plea for disclosure of vaccines' clinical trials data
Covid: Committed to data transparency on Covaxin, says Bharat Biotech
Decision on Bharat Biotech's Covaxin EUL in October, says WHO
SEC recommends Phase-1 clinical trials of RIL's Covid vaccine candidate
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin approved for phase 2/3 trials on children
-
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin has been included to the approved list of Covid-19 vaccines for travel to Oman without quarantine.
In a tweet, Bharat Biotech noted: "Covaxin has now been added to the approved list of #COVID19 vaccines for travel to Oman without quarantine. This will facilitate travelers from India vaccinated with Covaxin."
The vaccine major cited a press release issued by the Embassy of India, Muscat, in this regard.
"Embassy of India, Muscat, is pleased to inform that the Government of the Sultanate of Oman has added Covaxin to the approved list of COVID-19 vaccines for travel to Oman. The Civil Aviation Authority issued a notification on 27 October regarding this," the release stated.
All passengers from India who have received two doses of Covaxin at-least 14 days before the estimated arrival date will now be able to travel to Oman without the requirement of quarantine, it added.
All other COVID-19 related requirements/conditions, such as pre-arrival RT-PCR test shall be applicable for such passengers, the release stated.
This notification will significantly ease travel to Oman for Indian nationals who have taken Covaxin, it noted.
Passengers who have taken AstraZeneca/Covishield are already permitted to travel to Oman without quarantine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU