Single-day Covid-19 recoveries surpass fresh cases in Arunachal Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
Arunachal Pradesh reports 370 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death
Arunachal Pradesh reports 223 Covid cases, 2 more deaths in last 24 hours
Arunachal Pradesh reports highest single-day spike of 244 Covid-19 cases
Arunachal Pradesh reports 287 new Covid-19 cases, 2 more deaths
Arunachal Pradesh: Itanagar conducts random Covid testing as cases rise
-
Single-day COVID-19 recoveries outnumbered fresh cases in Arunachal Pradesh as 28 more persons recuperated from the disease, while six new infections pushed the tally to 55,120, a senior health department official said here on Thursday.
The state currently has 115 active COVID-19 cases.
A total of 54,725 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, including 28 on Wednesday, the official said.
The COVID-19 recovery rate has improved marginally to 99.28 per cent from 99.24 per cent the previous day, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
The positivity rate in the state currently stands at 0.69 per cent while the percentage of active cases stood at 0.21 respectively.
The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 280 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the SSO said.
West Kameng district has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 25, followed by Tawang (22), Lower Dibang Valley (16) and East Siang (13).
As many as 11,83,303 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in the state, including 862 on Wednesday.
State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 13,00,593 people have been inoculated so far in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU