7 killed in Himachal's Una town fireworks factory blast; 12 others injured

At least seven people were killed and 12 others severely injured in a at a fireworks factory in Himachal Pradesh's Una town.

Most of the victims are migrant workers.

Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma told the media that the incident occurred in the Bathu industrial area.

The injured have been rushed to a government hospital in Una. Fire department, police personnel and rescue workers are present on the spot.

The cause of the is yet to be ascertained.

--IANS

vg/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)