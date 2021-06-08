70 inmates, 5 employees of Odisha's Gunupur jail test positive for Covid-19

As many as 70 out of 113 inmates and five employees of Gunupur Sub-Jail in Odisha's Rayagada district tested positive for COVID-19 so far, informed Kamakshya Prasad Pati, Jail Superintendent of Gunupur Sub-Jail.

He informed that inmates who have tested positive have been isolated and the remaining have been kept separate. The jail premises was also sanitised.

"Out of 113 inmates, 70 inmates along with 5 employees of Gunupur Sub-Jail tested positive for COVID-19 till date. They have been isolated. The remaining inmates have been kept separate," said Pati on Monday.

According to data released by the State Prison Headquarters recently, as many as 816 tested positive for Covid-19 in the State during the month of May 2021.

Till May 26, 658 have been shifted from over-congested jails with permission of trial courts, the data revealed.

On the other hand, keeping in view the current Covid-19 situation in jails and preparations for combating infections, the Director General of Prisons and Directorate of Correctional Services (DCS), have decided to take a slew of measures including appointment of a nodal officer for all prisons.

Meanwhile, as many as 6,118 new COVID-19 cases, 7,358 recoveries and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Monday.

With this, the cumulative count in the state stands at 8,19,214 including 7,39,376 recoveries, 3,035 deaths and 76,750 active cases.

In order to contain the COVID-19 infection in the state, the government has extended the ongoing lockdown till June 17 morning.

