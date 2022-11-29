717 measles cases reported in Maharashtra since Jan, Mumbai worst-affected

The tally of cases recorded in Maharashtra since the start of the year has reached 717 including 303 in Mumbai, the state health department said on Tuesday.

The viral infection, which affects children the most, has claimed 14 lives so far.

In alone ten deaths due to have been reported as of November 28, the official release said.

On Tuesday, recorded five fresh cases and one suspected death, the city's civic body had said in a bulletin earlier in the day.

Since January, 70 cases of infection have been reported in Malegaon city in Nashik district and 48 in Bhiwandi near .

Mumbai has recorded 74 outbreaks so far this year. If there are five suspected cases within a week of which more than two are confirmed by laboratory, then it is termed as an outbreak.

The state capital also recorded 11,390 suspected cases since January 1, 2022.

In 2019 the state had recorded 1,337 confirmed cases; 2,150 in 2020 and 3,668 in 2021.

Of 14 patients who died due to measles this year, only one had taken vaccine, the statement said.

Four of the patients who died were infants in the 0-11 months age group, eight were in 12-24 months age group and two were adults in 25-60 age group. Six of the deceased were female.

Mumbai reported 10 deaths since the start of the year, Bhiwandi 3 and Vasai-Virar area one.

A special inoculation drive is being undertaken amid rising cases.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is regularly reviewing the situation, the release added.

