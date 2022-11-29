JUST IN
717 measles cases reported in Maharashtra since Jan, Mumbai worst-affected
Maharashtra records 50 new coronavirus cases, one death in 24 hours
More than 1,750 mn Aadhaar authentications done in October 2022: UIDAI
Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon
AIIMS cyberattack: eHospital data restored, network being sanitised
SC allows Mumbai Metro to pursue application to cut 84 trees in Aarey
SC permits Mumbai Metro to pursue plea for felling 84 trees at Aarey Colony
India to promote digital infra to deepen financial inclusion: Amitabh Kant
ISIS-inspired terror a threat; Ulemas vital in deradicalisation: Ajit Doval
Most rated Cos have buffer to manage rupee depreciation, says Moody's
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Maharashtra records 50 new coronavirus cases, one death in 24 hours
Business Standard

717 measles cases reported in Maharashtra since Jan, Mumbai worst-affected

The tally of measles cases recorded in Maharashtra since the start of the year has reached 717 including 303 in Mumbai, the state health department said on Tuesday

Topics
measles | Maharashta | Mumbai

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Measles (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Measles (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The tally of measles cases recorded in Maharashtra since the start of the year has reached 717 including 303 in Mumbai, the state health department said on Tuesday.

The viral infection, which affects children the most, has claimed 14 lives so far.

In Mumbai alone ten deaths due to measles have been reported as of November 28, the official release said.

On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded five fresh measles cases and one suspected death, the city's civic body had said in a bulletin earlier in the day.

Since January, 70 cases of infection have been reported in Malegaon city in Nashik district and 48 in Bhiwandi near Mumbai.

Mumbai has recorded 74 outbreaks so far this year. If there are five suspected cases within a week of which more than two are confirmed by laboratory, then it is termed as an outbreak.

The state capital also recorded 11,390 suspected cases since January 1, 2022.

In 2019 the state had recorded 1,337 confirmed cases; 2,150 in 2020 and 3,668 in 2021.

Of 14 patients who died due to measles this year, only one had taken vaccine, the statement said.

Four of the patients who died were infants in the 0-11 months age group, eight were in 12-24 months age group and two were adults in 25-60 age group. Six of the deceased were female.

Mumbai reported 10 deaths since the start of the year, Bhiwandi 3 and Vasai-Virar area one.

A special inoculation drive is being undertaken amid rising cases.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is regularly reviewing the situation, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on measles

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 23:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU