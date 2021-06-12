719 doctors died during second wave, Bihar records most fatalities: IMA

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The (IMA) on Saturday said that 719 doctors have lost their lives due to in the second wave of the COVID pandemic with recording the maximum fatalities.

According to IMA, recorded 111 deaths, Delhi--109, Uttar Pradesh--79, West Bengal--63, and Rajasthan--43.

Among the southern states, Andhra Pradesh reported 35 deaths, while 36 doctors succumbed to the virus in Telangana. Tamil Nadu recorded 32 deaths, while Karnataka and Kerala reported 9 and 24 deaths, respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)