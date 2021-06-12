719 doctors died during second wave, Bihar records most fatalities: IMA

-
New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday said that 719 doctors have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the second wave of the COVID pandemic with Bihar recording the maximum fatalities.
According to IMA, Bihar recorded 111 deaths, Delhi--109, Uttar Pradesh--79, West Bengal--63, and Rajasthan--43.
Among the southern states, Andhra Pradesh reported 35 deaths, while 36 doctors succumbed to the virus in Telangana. Tamil Nadu recorded 32 deaths, while Karnataka and Kerala reported 9 and 24 deaths, respectively.
