72 new Covid-19 cases, one more death in Delhi; positivity rate at 0.1%

The national capital recorded 72 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Saturday, while the positivity rate rose to 0.10 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.
This is a marked increase in the number of daily cases, as 44 cases were reported in the city on Friday.
The coronavirus death toll in the city has now risen to 25,066, according to the latest health bulletin.
On Friday, five deaths were also reported, while the positivity rate had stood at 0.06 per cent, according to official figures.
On Thursday, 61 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, and two deaths were recorded.
No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Wednesday, while 67 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent.
This was the fifth time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital when zero fatality had been logged in a day.
On July 18, July 24, July 29 and August 2 too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, official data stated.
On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.
The second wave swept the city during April-May period.
Delhi reported 72 cases and one death due to the disease on Saturday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.10 per cent, the health bulletin said.
